Uthoff generated 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes in Monday's 115-110 win over the Blue Coats.

Uthoff led the BayHawks in playing time Monday, and he was the only player to top 20 points as the team beat the previously undefeated Blue Coats. Uthoff has been one of the top players for Erie early in the season, averaging 15.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 29.7 minutes per game.