Play

Uthoff tallied 17 points (6-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block across 41 minutes of G League play during Saturday's 119-96 victory over Maine.

Monday was not Uthoff's best shooting performance, as he hit just three of his 10 three-point attempts and while going 6-for-20 on all field goals. Through seven games this season, Uthoff averages 20.9 points on 47.4 percent shooting along with 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.

More News
Our Latest Stories