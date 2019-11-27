Uthoff tallied 17 points (6-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block across 41 minutes of G League play during Saturday's 119-96 victory over Maine.

Monday was not Uthoff's best shooting performance, as he hit just three of his 10 three-point attempts and while going 6-for-20 on all field goals. Through seven games this season, Uthoff averages 20.9 points on 47.4 percent shooting along with 9.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks.