Uthoff collected 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 31 minutes during Saturday's 117-105 loss to Santa Cruz.

After finishing with 19 rebounds Saturday, Uthoff now averages a double-double on the season with 19.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. His production has remained about the same even after the departure of some fellow starters to the NBA, as Marquis Teague and Shaq Buchanan have helped pick up some of the slack. Uthoff remains as steady as they come, and he figures to continue producing as one of the top options for the Hustle.