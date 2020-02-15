Uthoff amassed 27 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 G League win over Agua Caliente.

Uthoff registered his sixth double-double in a row, hitting three attempts from beyond the arc to finish with 27 points. The 26-year-old enters the All-Star break averaging 18.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists on the season.