Bess had nine points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and one block over 34 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Wisconsin.

Bess saw a heavy workload Thursday with several of the team's key contributors inactive, but he was unable to generate much production as the BayHawks failed to secure the win. The 23-year-old is averaging 9.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.