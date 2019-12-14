Bess (ankle) finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

The 23-year-old missed the team's previous four games, but he returned to action in a limited fashion Friday, logging a season-low 19 minutes. Bess is averaging 15.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game this season, but he could be eased back into his normal workload following his injury.