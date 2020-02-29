Bess had two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over 19 minutes in Thursday's G League win against Long Island.

Bess had some effective, yet inconsistent, games to begin the calendar year, but his production has dropped significantly over the second half of February. While he's been inconsistent over most of the season, his recent cold limitations in usage could signal a shrinking role in the BayHawks' system. The 23-year-old is averaging 7.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.