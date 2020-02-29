Javon Bess: Minimal output off bench
Bess had two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds over 19 minutes in Thursday's G League win against Long Island.
Bess had some effective, yet inconsistent, games to begin the calendar year, but his production has dropped significantly over the second half of February. While he's been inconsistent over most of the season, his recent cold limitations in usage could signal a shrinking role in the BayHawks' system. The 23-year-old is averaging 7.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...