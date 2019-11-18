Bess logged 19 points (6-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 41 minutes in Sunday's loss to Lakeland.

Bess led the team in minutes and scoring, but he also showed room for improvement after committing five turnovers. Through the first four G League games, the 23-year-old has averaged 17.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and four turnovers per game.