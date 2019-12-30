Bess had 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block over 41 minutes in Saturday's G League win against Westchester.

Despite committing four fouls Saturday, Bess led the team in minutes as he recorded a double-digit point total for the first time since Nov. 17. Bess returned from an ankle injury Dec. 13, but his workload has slowly increased, and Saturday's performance is encouraging for his workload going forward.