Bess had 16 points (5-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound over 34 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Delaware.

Bess had managed to log a double-digit point total in just one of his previous six games, but he bounced back Saturday by converting on 36.4 percent of his 11 three-point attempts. The 23-year-old hasn't been particularly productive in other areas on the stat sheet, averaging 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.