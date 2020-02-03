Javon Bess: Scores 16 in loss
Bess had 16 points (5-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound over 34 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Delaware.
Bess had managed to log a double-digit point total in just one of his previous six games, but he bounced back Saturday by converting on 36.4 percent of his 11 three-point attempts. The 23-year-old hasn't been particularly productive in other areas on the stat sheet, averaging 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.