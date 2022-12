Freeman-Liberty posted 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 FG, 0-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes in Monday's 109-107 loss to the Charge.

Freeman-Liberty missed all three of his free-throw attempts Monday, including two in the final quarter as Windy City lost in a nailbiter. He had only attempted six free throws through the first eight games and is now 4-for-9 from the charity stripe for the season.