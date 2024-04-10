Freeman-Liberty closed with 20 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 140-123 loss to the Pacers.

Freeman-Liberty moved back into the starting lineup Tuesday due to Gradey Dick (groin) being sidelined. Freeman-Liberty advantage of the opportunity by registering the first 20-point game of his career. It was also the second time this season that he saw the court for 30-plus minutes, with the Raptors missing multiple players due to injury.