Freeman-Liberty is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus Miami, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Freeman-Liberty is averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists while connecting on 51.9 percent of 10.4 shots across five prior starts this season. He is joined by Gary Trent in Toronto's backcourt Sunday.
