Sexton logged 26 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 loss to San Antonio.

Sexton's 26 points marked his highest-scoring output since March 4 during Wednesday's loss. The 24-year-old guard also tallied a team-high nine assists. Sexton has displayed impressive efficiency across his 13 appearances in March, posting 52.8/41.9/88.9 shooting splits.