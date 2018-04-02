Jazz's Derrick Favors: Contributes 16 points in Sunday's win
Favors totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 win over the Timberwolves.
Favors parlayed another ultra-efficient shooting performance into a solid scoring night, posting his fifth double-digit point tally in the last six games. The veteran forward has been particularly effective from the field for an extended stretch, posting a success rate of 50.0 percent or better in 15 of the last 16 games. His rebounding totals were a bit low Sunday, but he's been strong on the glass as well, hauling in between five and eight boards in seven of the last eight contests.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Delivers solid game in overtime loss•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Puts up 19/7/5 line in win•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Out Tuesday with sore knee•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Blocks three shots Saturday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: To re-join starting five Wednesday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...