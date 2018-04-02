Jazz's Derrick Favors: Contributes 16 points in Sunday's win

Favors totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 win over the Timberwolves.

Favors parlayed another ultra-efficient shooting performance into a solid scoring night, posting his fifth double-digit point tally in the last six games. The veteran forward has been particularly effective from the field for an extended stretch, posting a success rate of 50.0 percent or better in 15 of the last 16 games. His rebounding totals were a bit low Sunday, but he's been strong on the glass as well, hauling in between five and eight boards in seven of the last eight contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories