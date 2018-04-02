Jazz's Derrick Favors: Contributes 16 points in Sunday's win

Favors totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 32 minutes in Sunday's 121-97 win over the Timberwolves.

Favors parlayed another ultra-efficient shooting performance into a solid scoring night, posting his fifth double-digit point tally in the last six games. The veteran forward has been particularly effective from the field for an extended stretch, posting a success rate of 50.0 percent or better in 15 of the last 16 games. His rebounding totals were a bit low Sunday, but he's been strong on the glass as well, hauling in between five and eight boards in seven of the last eight contests.