Jazz's Derrick Favors: Generates 10-point output Monday
Favors tallied 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Monday's 104-89 win over the Mavericks.
Favors served as the fourth scoring option on a night when Rodney Hood, Ricky Rubio and Rudy Gobert shouldered a significant amount of the offensive burden -- the latter doing so primarily by way of free throws. Favors has double-digit scoring efforts in six of his first seven games, although his overall production suffered a downturn Monday due to a season-worst 33.3 percent success rate from the field. Despite the hiccup, the veteran is shooting a career-best 54.1 percent and has improved his scoring average more than three points per game (9.5 to 12.6) over last season.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores 14 points Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Fills out stat sheet Monday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Plays just 17 minutes Monday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Comes off bench in Game 2•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will play in Game 1•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...