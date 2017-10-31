Jazz's Derrick Favors: Generates 10-point output Monday

Favors tallied 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Monday's 104-89 win over the Mavericks.

Favors served as the fourth scoring option on a night when Rodney Hood, Ricky Rubio and Rudy Gobert shouldered a significant amount of the offensive burden -- the latter doing so primarily by way of free throws. Favors has double-digit scoring efforts in six of his first seven games, although his overall production suffered a downturn Monday due to a season-worst 33.3 percent success rate from the field. Despite the hiccup, the veteran is shooting a career-best 54.1 percent and has improved his scoring average more than three points per game (9.5 to 12.6) over last season.

