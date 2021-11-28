Mitchell posted 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 27 minutes during Saturday's 127-105 win over the Pelicans.

Mitchell was limited to 27 minutes as the Jazz stormed out to a 40-point fourth-quarter lead, but he was nonetheless able to lead the team in points, assists and steals in the blowout. The star guard came into the contest knocking down just 29.8 percent of his shot attempts over his past three games, but he was much better in converting over half his tries Saturday. Mitchell's scoring (22.8 points per game) and shooting efficiency (42.5 percent) are down in comparison to previous campaigns, but he still holds plenty of value with 5.1 assists, 4.4 boards, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.7 steals per contest.