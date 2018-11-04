Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leaves court with injury
Mitchell is headed to the locker room with a leg injury, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Mitchell, who entered the game with a hamstring injury, left the game in pain and could not put weight on the leg.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Will play Saturday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Officially listed as probable•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Not on early injury report•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Status for Saturday unclear•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Won't play Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Exits with hamstring tightness•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times