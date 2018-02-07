Udoh will miss Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies for personal reasons, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

It's unclear if the situation will result in just a one-game absence for Udoh. In the meantime, Derrick Favors may have to absorb more backup center minutes. If that's the case, more time could open up at power forward for the likes of Jonas Jerebko and Joe Johnson.