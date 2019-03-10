Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Probable for Monday
Udoh is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Thunder due to back spasms.
Udoh was a DNP-Coach's Decision on Friday against Memphis, and he's expected to return Monday following a nine-game absence. He hasn't carved out much of a role for himself this season, as he played just three minutes in four consecutive games prior to suffering a back injury.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...