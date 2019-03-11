Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Ready to roll
Udoh (back) has been cleared to play Monday against the Thunder.
As expected, Udoh has been given the green light to participate in Monday's contest following a nine-game absence due to a back issue. He sits near the back end of the rotation for the Jazz, so he's unlikely to see more than 10 minutes per contest after returning to health.
