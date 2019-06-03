Jazz's Ekpe Udoh: Considering playing overseas
Udoh has several offers from international teams and may consider returning to Europe next season, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.
An unrestricted free agent this summer, Udoh hopes to come to a quick decision within "the next week or so," per the Deseret News. Udoh is believed to be open to remaining in the NBA, but the 32-year-old saw limited opportunities over the last two seasons in Utah. "The two years have been good," Udoh said last month. "Didn't get the opportunities that I wanted but I was with a great team, a great organization and was able to build relationships that will last for a lifetime so I'll just continue to push that, continue to get better and we'll see what happens this summer."
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...