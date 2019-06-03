Udoh has several offers from international teams and may consider returning to Europe next season, Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News reports.

An unrestricted free agent this summer, Udoh hopes to come to a quick decision within "the next week or so," per the Deseret News. Udoh is believed to be open to remaining in the NBA, but the 32-year-old saw limited opportunities over the last two seasons in Utah. "The two years have been good," Udoh said last month. "Didn't get the opportunities that I wanted but I was with a great team, a great organization and was able to build relationships that will last for a lifetime so I'll just continue to push that, continue to get better and we'll see what happens this summer."