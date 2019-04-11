Udoh managed 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 143-137 loss to the Clippers.

Udoh moved into the starting lineup with Rudy Gobert (rest) on the sidelines, finishing with 14 points and 13 rebounds to go with four blocked shots. Like a number of other players, Udoh is not going to see playing time like this again but he certainly demonstrated an ability to have value when moved into a significant role.