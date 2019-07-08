Ekpe Udoh: Makes move to China
Udoh agreed to a one-year contract Sunday with the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association, Nikos Varlas of Eurohoops.net reports.
The exact total of Udoh's deal hasn't yet been revealed, but he'll reportedly become the CBA's highest-paid import player. After a stellar career in the EuroLeague from 2015-16 through 2016-17, Udoh didn't find much success while largely serving as a third-string center for the Jazz the past two seasons. He appeared in only 51 contests in 2018-19, averaging 2.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.3 minutes.
