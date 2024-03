Collins (face) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Collins suffered a facial contusion after getting posterized by the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards on Monday but played Wednesday, posting 16 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes. However, he took the second night of Utah's back-to-back set off Thursday in Dallas and is now in danger of missing a second consecutive game. If that's the case, Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Micah Potter could stay in the rotation for another game.