Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Continues defensive minded play
O'Neale finished with four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 105-90 preseason victory over Toronto.
After starting in the Jazz' first preseason game, O'Neale was moved back to the bench with the return of Joe Ingles. The change in roles did little to impact O'Neale's offensive game, however, he did manage another two steals. His defensive abilities could afford him a nice place in the rotation but he will struggle to produce any real fantasy value outside of the deeper formats.
