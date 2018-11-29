Jazz's Royce O'Neale: Plays 29 minutes Wednesday
O'Neale had 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 101-91 victory over Brooklyn.
O'Neale was questionable heading into Wednesday's game but ended up playing 29 minutes off the bench, finishing with 13 points. O'Neals had seen some time as the starting shooting guard with Donovan Mitchell on the sidelines. However, Mitchell returned for this one, sending O'Neale back to his bench role. O'Neale is going to struggle to produce any real value whether starting or not and needs to be left for the deeper formats.
