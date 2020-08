The Jazz have listed O'Neale (calf) as probable for Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

O'Neale sat out of Friday's game against the Spurs along with several other starters on the frontend of a back-to-back set. Both Mike Conley (knee) and Rudy Gobert (rest) have been cleared to play, while Mitchell remains questionable. O'Neale appears on track to give it a go, but his status is unlikely to be confirmed until closer to game time.