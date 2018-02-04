O'Neale scored 18 points (6-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), grabbed five rebounds, dished five assists and snatched three steals across 32 minutes Saturday in Utah's win over San Antonio.

On a night where the Jazz were in need of a scoring boost O'Neale was struggling to miss. He poured in 18 points, missing one shot on a night where he connected on all four of his three-pointers. O'Neale has been carving out more minutes for himself in coach Quin Snyder's rotations since the end of November, and if he can turn in a performance like this one every now-and-then his role will only grow.