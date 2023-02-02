Fontecchio didn't play in Wednesday's 131-128 win over the Raptors due to a sore left foot.

The 27-year-old rookie from Italy hasn't been a regular part of head coach Will Hardy's rotation since late December, so his absence Wednesday likely didn't affect how the minutes were divvied up among the Jazz forwards. Fontecchio can be viewed as day-to-day heading into the Jazz's next game Friday against the Hawks.