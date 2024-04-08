Fontecchio (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Fontecchio will be unavailable for a 12th consecutive game due to his left toe contusion. It's not yet clear whether he'll return to the court before the end of the regular season.
