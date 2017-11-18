Sefolosha (knee) is available for Saturday's tilt against the Magic.

Sefolosha was questionable for the contest after missing Friday's loss to the Nets. The veteran should resume his role off the bench, where he has been averaging 7.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks in over 21 minutes a contest through 15 games this season.