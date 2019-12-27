Play

Sefolosha (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

Sefolosha missed the last two games due to the illness and his status for Saturday's contest remains up in the air. Regardless of his availability, the 35-year-old is unlikely to play a significant role for Houston, having averaged only 6.1 minutes in seven December appearances.

