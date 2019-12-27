Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Questionable Saturday
Sefolosha (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Sefolosha missed the last two games due to the illness and his status for Saturday's contest remains up in the air. Regardless of his availability, the 35-year-old is unlikely to play a significant role for Houston, having averaged only 6.1 minutes in seven December appearances.
More News
-
Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Unavailable Monday•
-
Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Handed questionable tag for Monday•
-
Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Logs 17 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Plays 10 minutes Wednesday•
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.