Rockets' Thabo Sefolosha: Cleared to play
Sefolosha (illness) is available for Saturday's game against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sefolosha has been dealing with an illness lately, but he's finally healthy enough to play. In seven appearances this month, he's averaging 1.3 rebounds in 6.1 minutes.
