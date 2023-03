Pargo netted 25 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 37 minutes in Windy City's 112-105 win over Mexico City on Sunday.

The 36-year-old parlayed his highest allotment of playing time on the campaign into a season-high scoring total. Pargo has now scored in double digits in six of the last eight contests and has dished out five or more assists in five of the last seven games as well.