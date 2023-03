Pargo contributed 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in Windy City's 135-110 win over Texas on Thursday.

Pargo snapped a brief two-game streak of single-digit scoring with some efficient shooting off the bench. The 36-year-old continues to enjoy a relatively robust allotment of playing time on the second unit from game to game.