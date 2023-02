Pargo furnished 22 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Windy City's 115-108 loss to Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Pargo's scoring and assist totals both led the Bulls on the night and served as a regular-season high for the veteran in both categories. The 36-year-old heads into the All-Star break averaging 9.0 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds across 23.4 minutes in 13 regular-season games.