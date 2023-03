Pargo delivered four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds across 18 minutes in Windy City's 114-93 win over Maine on Sunday.

Pargo wasn't at his most efficient, but the veteran did provide a serviceable line relative to time on the floor. The 37-year-old has flashed a ceiling north of 20 points on multiple occasions this season, however, so Pargo remains capable of occasionally surprising with his production despite his veteran status.