Jonas Jerebko: Inks deal in Euroleague
Jerebko has agreed to a two-year contract with the Euroleague club Khimki Moscow Region, Yahoo Sports reports.
Since 2014-15, Jerebko has played at least 73 games every season in the NBA, but he's opted to take on a bigger role with an overseas club. He'll be entering his age 32 season in 2019-20, so it seems unlikely he'll attempt an NBA comeback once his two-year contract is up in the Euroleague.
