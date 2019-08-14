Jerebko has agreed to a two-year contract with the Euroleague club Khimki Moscow Region, Yahoo Sports reports.

Since 2014-15, Jerebko has played at least 73 games every season in the NBA, but he's opted to take on a bigger role with an overseas club. He'll be entering his age 32 season in 2019-20, so it seems unlikely he'll attempt an NBA comeback once his two-year contract is up in the Euroleague.