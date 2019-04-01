Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Fills out stat sheet nicely
Jerebko tallied 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block in 15 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 137-90 win over the Hornets.
Jerebko was one of seven Warriors reserves to play double-digit minutes as a byproduct of the huge margin of victory. While he turned in some nice across-the-board numbers in the process, Jerebko can't be counted on to crack double-digit minutes when the Warriors face the Nuggets on Tuesday.
