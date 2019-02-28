Jerebko is probable due to a bruised right quadriceps for Thursday's game against the Magic.

With Kevin Durant (rest) and Andre Iguodala (illness) sidelined, Jerebko, assuming he plays, could be in for some extra run. When he sees at least 20 minutes, he averages 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23.3 minutes.