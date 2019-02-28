Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Cleared to play
Jerebko (quad) will play Thursday against the Magic, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Jerebko will be able to play despite a bruised right quad. With Kevin Durant (rest) out, Jerebko could see extra minutes.
