Warriors' Jonas Jerebko: Unexpectedly scores 18 points
Jerebko totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds across 18 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Jerebko scored 18 points in just 18 minutes of action in Tuesday's win -- his most points since Dec. 22. His scoring outburst won't likely be replicated any time soon, especially with DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) set to return to the lineup on Thursday.
