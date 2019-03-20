Jerebko totaled 18 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds across 18 minutes in the Warriors' win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Jerebko scored 18 points in just 18 minutes of action in Tuesday's win -- his most points since Dec. 22. His scoring outburst won't likely be replicated any time soon, especially with DeMarcus Cousins (ankle) set to return to the lineup on Thursday.

