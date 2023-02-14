The 76ers waived Champagnie on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie out of St. John's had been playing under a two-way deal for the 76ers, but Philadelphia will move on from Champagnie and hand his roster spot to second-year guard Mac McClung. Champagnie appeared in just two games for the NBA team and had seen the overwhelming share of his opportunities with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats this season. In 18 appearances for Delaware, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14.3 points (on 41.9 percent shooting from the field), 5.7 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers, 1.9 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 steals in 28.7 minutes per contest.