Champagnie (head) has returned to Sunday's game against the 76ers, Jeff Garcia of KENS 5 San Antonio reports.
Champagnie went to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday's matchup but was back on the court to begin the second half. It seems unlikely that his head injury will be a long-term concern.
More News
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Heads to locker room•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Fills stat sheet Friday•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Logs 34 minutes in win•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Set to play against Houston•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Out Sunday with ankle sprain•