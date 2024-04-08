Champagnie closed Sunday's 133-126 double-overtime loss to the 76ers with 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 40 minutes.

The 17 points tied his season high, while Champagnie's eight boards represented his best effort on the glass since he closed the 2022-23 campaign with a double-double. The second-year forward is putting together a solid finish to the season, and he's scored in double digits in five of the last six games, averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks.