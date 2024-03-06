Champagnie (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Rockets, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Champagnie has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing the Spurs' previous contest with a right ankle sprain. The 22-year-old forward will reclaim his starting spot from Malaki Branham against Houston.
More News
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Out Sunday with ankle sprain•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Token starter•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Quiet in blowout win•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Makes defensive impact in loss•
-
Spurs' Julian Champagnie: Looking good from beyond arc•