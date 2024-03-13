Champagnie logged 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 loss to the Rockets.

Champagnie played at least 34 minutes for the second time in the past three games. Across those games, he is averaging 12.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.3 three-pointers. While these numbers aren't going to blow anyone away, he is worth a look in slightly deeper formats, especially if he continues to outplay those around him.