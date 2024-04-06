Share Video

Champagnie chipped in 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 111-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Champagnie has established himself as a regular starter for the rebuilding Spurs. While he regularly operates as a secondary alternative in the offensive scheme, it seems he's ending the season on a solid note. Champagnie has scored in double digits in four of his last five outings, averaging 12.8 points per game and shooting 47.1 percent from the field in that span.

