Washburn logged 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds over 26 minutes in Friday's 130-127 win over Long Island.

Washburn began the 2020-21 G League season in the starting five, but he's reverted to a bench role in recent contests. He's still had plenty of playing time in relief, and he shot 45.5 percent from the floor Friday to score in double figures during the narrow win over the Nets. Washburn is now averaging 11.3 points and 2.5 assists over 26.0 minutes per game to begin the year.